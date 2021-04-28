One person not rooting for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seems to be her ex Younes Bendjima who threw shade after the couple posted a steamy bikini PDA pic.Full Article
Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Shades Steamy Bikini PDA Pic With Travis Barker
OK! Magazine0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Younes Bendjima Appears to Diss Ex Kourtney Kardashian Over Her Make-Out Pic With Travis Barker
The model has a salty response after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shares a photo of herself passionately kissing the..
AceShowbiz
Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Is Slamming Her Pic with Travis Barker
Fans are calling out Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Why? The timing of his latest post has everyone talking!..
Just Jared