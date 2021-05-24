Morgan Wallen won 3 awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards despite being banned from attending, presenting or performing at the award show due to 'recent conduct.'Full Article
Morgan Wallen Wins 3 Billboard Music Awards Despite Being Banned
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Weeknd triunfa en los Billboard Music Awards
Cover Video LATAM STUDIO
El cantante obtuvo 10 premios, incluyendo los de mejor artista masculino, mejor artista R&B y mejor álbum R&B.
The Weeknd dominates the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Cover Video STUDIO
More coverage
Billboard Awards: 16 nods for Weeknd, six for Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd may have been snubbed by the Grammys but he’s the leading nominee at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where rappers..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
How the Music Industry Took a Stand Against Morgan Wallen--and What Comes Next
A six-time finalist at the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Morgan Wallen is one of the most-nominated country stars of the..
E! Online