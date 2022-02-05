Chelsea Handler Cancels Upcoming Shows After Unexpected Health Scare Leaves The Comedian In The Hospital
Published
Handler's team shared a statement to Instagram on Friday, February 4, alerting fans of the unexpected cancellation.Full Article
Published
Handler's team shared a statement to Instagram on Friday, February 4, alerting fans of the unexpected cancellation.Full Article
Chelsea Handler says a “scare at the hospital” has led to her cancelling two of her shows on her Vaccinated and Horny tour.
Chelsea Handler is sharing an update with her fans. The 46-year-old comedian took to her Instagram Story to apologize to her fans..