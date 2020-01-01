Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

2020 iOS Predictions: iPad Pro and so many iPhones

Macworld Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
All told, 2019 was a relatively quiet year for the iPhone and iPad. Apple brought back some old favorites to round out the iPad product line, and a new batch of incrementally improved iPhones was released in the fall, as anyone could have predicted.

But quiet years aren’t really quiet. They generally mean that at Apple Park, there are projects coming to fruition, only to be sprung on an unsuspecting public the next year. And so, once again, I present one man’s attempt to guess what projects will finally become products in 2020.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

iPhones and iPads From 2012 or Earlier Will Shut Down Without Update [Video]iPhones and iPads From 2012 or Earlier Will Shut Down Without Update

If your iPhone or iPad is from 2012 or earlier it will shut down without a software update from Apple. However, if you miss the deadline you can manually update your device or connect it to a computer.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

September 2019: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPad, and Series 5 Apple Watch

This year's new iPhones event surprised us with just how unexpectedly good the phones are, plus just how much else was announced from the new always-on Apple...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.