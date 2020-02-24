Global  

Apple Celebrates International Women's Day by Highlighting Apps, TV Shows, Podcasts and More Made by Women

MacRumours.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Apple today formally announced its upcoming "She Creates" initiative at Apple Stores, which will see Apple host more than 5,000 Today at Apple sessions highlighting inspiring female creators using photography, design, technology, business, and film to "to address tough topics, explore new perspectives and empower their communities."
"Celebrating the work, spirit and contributions of women is so important to Apple," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "We're thrilled to recognize International Women's Day through the 'She Creates' programming series and bring these experiences to our stores so everyone can be inspired by some of the world's most passionate and innovative creators."

International Women's Day, which takes place on Sunday, March 8 in 2020, is a global day designed to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements by women. While Apple participates in International Women's Day each year, it is not an event created by Apple.

Starting today, there are two new Today at Apple sessions inspired by women, including a Music Lab featuring the music of Alicia Keys and an Art Lab called "Playful Portraits" that draws inspiration from three female artists in New York, Tokyo, and Warsaw. Other special Today at Apple sessions are planned for select stores around the world throughout March, with more information available on Apple's Today at Apple website

Along with "She Creates" sessions at Apple retail stores, Apple says that every day in March, it will highlight apps and games created by female developers, designers, and entrepreneurs through the App of the Day and Game of the Day features.
In the Apple TV app, there's a new International Women's Day collection highlighting women who are "changing the narrative through storytelling across the movie and TV landscape." There are sections dedicated to Bold New Voices, Women Directing Women, Rebellious Icons, and Recent Watershed Moments in TV.
On March 8, Apple plans to release a curated collection on Apple Podcasts called "Changing the Narrative," which features podcasts celebrating women podcasters, shows, and stories. In Books, Apple will feature women recommending their favorite books.
Finally, Apple Watch owners around the world can earn an International Women's Day ‌Apple Watch‌ award and stickers by completing a walk, run, or wheelchair workout of 20 minutes or more.

This article, "Apple Celebrates International Women's Day by Highlighting Apps, TV Shows, Podcasts and More Made by Women" first appeared on MacRumors.com

