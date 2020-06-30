Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
There's a new 'EvilQuest' Mac ransomware variant that's spreading through pirated Mac apps, according to a new report shared today by Malwarebytes. The new ransomware was found in pirated download for the Little Snitch app found on a Russian forum.
Right from the point of download, it was clear that something was wrong with the illicit version of Little Snitch, as it had a generic installer package. It installed the actual version of Little Snitch, but it also installed an executable file named "Patch" into the /Users/Shared directory and a post-install script for infecting a machine.

The installation script moves the Patch file into a new location and renames it CrashReporter, a legitimate macOS process, keeping it hidden in Activity Monitor. From there, the Patch file installs itself in several spots on the Mac.

The ransomware encrypts settings and data files on the Mac, like Keychain files, resulting in an error when attempting to access the iCloud Keychain. The Finder also malfunctioned after installation, and there were problems with the dock and other apps.

Malwarebytes found the ransomware to work poorly and was not able to get instructions on paying the ransom, but a screenshot found on the forums where the malicious software originated suggests it's meant to prompt users to pay $50 to recover access to their files. Note: anyone infected with this ransomware or any ransomware should not pay the fee, because it does not remove the malware.

Along with the ransom activity, the malware may also install a keylogger for monitoring keystrokes, but what the malware does with the functionality is unknown. Malwarebytes says that its software for Mac is able to remove the ransomware, detected as Ransom.OSX.EvilQuest. Encrypted files will require a restore from a backup, though.

Similar ransomware was found in other pirated apps, and Mac users can avoid it by staying away from pirated apps and untrustworthy websites and forums that offer illicit downloads.

Tags: malware, Malwarebytes

This article, "New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IOS 14, IPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps [Video]

IOS 14, IPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps

Apple has rolled out a new feature that allows iPhone and iPad users to change the default email and browser applications in the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. According to The Verge, the company revealed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Twitter Is Experimenting with a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature [Video]

Twitter Is Experimenting with a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature

Twitter Is Experimenting with a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature Employees Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin explained the new feature in a blog post. Twitter, via a blog post The audio feature is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Hotels launching new apps to protect people [Video]

Hotels launching new apps to protect people

The hotel industry is preparing to launch new apps aimed at making your stay as touchless as possible. They say electronic platforms will quickly become the new normal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

New Mac Ransomware Spreading Through Pirated Apps

 A new Mac ransomware has been discovered by folks at Malwarebytes. According to the report, it’s a variant of “EvilQuest” ransomware which is spreading...
Fossbytes Also reported by •9to5Mac

Sim Genie is a new Mac app that helps developers manage multiple iOS Simulators

 If you are an iOS developer, you have two options when testing your apps during development: Use real devices, or the iOS Simulator that ships with Xcode. With...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

macsnider

The Masked Snider 😷 👨🏻‍💻 New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps https://t.co/XZ18wJBbN4 4 hours ago

nnavajojohn

john f. capuziello RT @nnavajojohn: New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps https://t.co/hdPLHbHzTT 1 day ago

nnavajojohn

john f. capuziello New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps https://t.co/hdPLHbHzTT 1 day ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @TimoNurminiemi: New #Mac #Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac #Apps | #LittleSnitch #cybersecurity #iOS #Apple https://t.co/MzyjE4eWQL 2 days ago

ddjokic1

Kapetan Gaćeša New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps - MacRumors https://t.co/5KKp2YHy7n 2 days ago

sectest9

Security Testing RT @ExpressiveTech: Does your #cyber program include Apple devices? It should! - New 'EvilQuest' #Mac #ransomware found in pirated apps enc… 2 days ago

ExpressiveTech

ExpressiveTech Does your #cyber program include Apple devices? It should! - New 'EvilQuest' #Mac #ransomware found in pirated apps… https://t.co/7sYRXMj134 2 days ago

arcano17

CA17 New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps https://t.co/4uHd7JqvmC 2 days ago