Apple's automated notarization process mistakenly approved Mac malware

AppleInsider Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Security researchers have discovered that Apple's macOS app notarization process has mistakenly approved a piece of malware disguised as a Flash installer.

Apple mistakenly approves Mac malware in notarization.
Apple requires Mac app developers — even those outside of the App Store — to submit apps for notarization, which checks them for security issues and malicious code. If they don't pass notarization, apps will be blocked by Gatekeeper.

