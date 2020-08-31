Apple's automated notarization process mistakenly approved Mac malware Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Security researchers have discovered that Apple's macOS app notarization process has mistakenly approved a piece of malware disguised as a Flash installer.



Apple mistakenly approves Mac malware in notarization.

Apple requires Mac app developers — even those outside of the App Store — to submit apps for notarization, which checks them for security issues and malicious code. If they don't pass notarization, apps will be blocked by Gatekeeper.



