Microsoft remains committed to bringing Xbox Game Pass to iPhone

AppleInsider Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
In an interview on CNBC, Microsoft's Xbox lead Phil Spencer said it remains committed to bringing Xbox Game Pass to a variety of platforms, including Apple's iPhone.

Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider
In August, Microsoft ended its Project xCloud testing on iOS, citing Apple's restrictive rules on cloud gaming systems. But, at the time, the company said it would still look for a way to bring Xbox Game Cloud to the App Store.

