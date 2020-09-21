Microsoft remains committed to bringing Xbox Game Pass to iPhone

Gaming History: When Minecraft Was the Most Important Thing Ever | MojoPlays



Some games are released to huge hype and become instant classics. Others don’t deliver and are quickly forgotten. Some fly under the radar and become cult favorites over time. And a few games.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:00 Published 1 week ago

How Video Game Trailers Mislead Audiences



Just what constitutes false advertising when it comes to games? For this video, we’re looking at the ways trailers can lie to, trick, or just confuse would-be players and whether or not this is okay. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 05:45 Published 1 week ago