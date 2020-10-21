How to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

After decades of regular airings, it appears that "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" won't be on broadcast television — but this and every "Charlie Brown" annual viewing tradition can continue. Here's how just about anybody can watch, for free, using Apple TV+ and a browser.



"Charlie Brown" coming to Apple TV+ means the Christmas special is expected to leave ABC

Apple's recent deal to stream new and classic Charlie Brown shows has had one casualty. For the first time in generations, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will not air on US broadcast television. It will certainly, though, be available for free on Apple TV+ and you won't even have to install an app to see it.



