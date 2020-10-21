Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free

AppleInsider Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
After decades of regular airings, it appears that "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" won't be on broadcast television — but this and every "Charlie Brown" annual viewing tradition can continue. Here's how just about anybody can watch, for free, using Apple TV+ and a browser.

"Charlie Brown" coming to Apple TV+ means the Christmas special is expected to leave ABC
Apple's recent deal to stream new and classic Charlie Brown shows has had one casualty. For the first time in generations, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will not air on US broadcast television. It will certainly, though, be available for free on Apple TV+ and you won't even have to install an app to see it.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Better Homes & Gardens - Published
News video: 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Won't Air on TV This Year

'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Won't Air on TV This Year 00:54

 It reportedly won’t air on network TV for the first time in decades.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Charlie Brown Halloween Special Will Stream for Free—Here’s How to Watch [Video]

The Charlie Brown Halloween Special Will Stream for Free—Here’s How to Watch

It reportedly won’t air on network TV for the first time in decades.

Credit: Hello Giggles     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! is free on Apple TV Plus for Halloween

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! is free on Apple TV Plus for Halloween
Polygon


Tweets about this