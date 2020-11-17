Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming five days after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, the release version of the software.

Developers can download the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.



There's no word yet on what's included in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1, but it likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the release version of ‌macOS Big Sur‌. We'll update this article should anything new be found in the software update.



Related Roundup: macOS Big Sur



This article, "Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update to Developers" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums