Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update to Developers

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming five days after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, the release version of the software.
Developers can download the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

There's no word yet on what's included in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1, but it likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the release version of ‌macOS Big Sur‌. We'll update this article should anything new be found in the software update.

Related Roundup: macOS Big Sur

This article, "Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update to Developers" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs

MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs 00:28

 MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple va payer 113 millions de dollars pour avoir intentionnellement ralenti les iPhones [Video]

Apple va payer 113 millions de dollars pour avoir intentionnellement ralenti les iPhones

Apple va payer 113 millions de dollars, pour avoir intentionnellement, ralenti les iPhones. Selon CNN, Apple a accepté de régler une enquête sur la façon dont il a poussé une mise à jour..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards [Video]

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards. On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards. . Rapper Lil Baby was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur [Video]

Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur

Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update to Public Beta Testers

 Apple todays seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 update to public beta testers, with the beta coming a day after the developer release and...
MacRumours.com

Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 14.3 Update to Developers

 Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one week after Apple released the...
MacRumours.com

Apple releases first developer beta for macOS Big Sur 11.1

 Apple has moved on to testing a new version of macOS Big Sur, with developers now able to test out the first build of version 11.1. New developer builds of...
AppleInsider