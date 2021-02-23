'Ted Lasso' cast to take part in PaleyFest panel discussion

Members of theApple TV+ hit sports comedy "Ted Lasso," will be appearing at PaleyFest LA 2021 to take part in a virtual panel.



The Paley Center for Media has announced its lineup for PaleyFest LA 2021, a festival celebrating noteworthy television programming. This year, PaleyFest will be holding a 20th Anniversary Conversation with members of the cast and creative team of shows like Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," HBO's "Six Feet Under," and FX's "What We Do in the Shadows.""I get to speak for the whole Ted Lasso team when I say thanks for including us at this year's PaleyFest. We're so grateful to anyone who gave our show any of their time this year - it's cool to have the opportunity to let fans know that in person," said "Ted Lasso" Creator & Executive Producer Bill Lawrence.



