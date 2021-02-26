Apple Rolls Out Device Repairability Scores in France

Apple has begun adding repairability scores to its website and Apple Store app in France to meet the demands of new Right to Repair laws (via MacGeneration).



The scores, displayed on purchase pages for a range of Apple products, give devices a rating out of ten for how easy it is to repair, much like iFixit repairability ratings. The scores are intended to inform customers about "whether this product is repairable, difficult to repair or unrepairable," according to the French Ministry of Ecological Transition.



All of the iPhone 12 models have been given a score of 6.0, while the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro score considerably worse at 4.6. The iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XR have a score of 4.5, and the iPhone XS and XS Max and have a score of 4.7 and 4.6 respectively.



Better ratings are held by the second-generation iPhone SE with 6.2 and the iPhone 7 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 8, and ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus with 6.6. The overall top-rated model is the ‌iPhone‌ 7, with a repairability score of 6.7.



For Macs, the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro has a score of 5.6, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has a score of 6.3, and the ‌M1‌ MacBook Air does best at 6.5.



A French Apple Support page sets out the repairability score information for a range of iPhones and MacBooks, with breakdowns justifying why each device has been designated its rating. The criteria include the availability of repair documentation, ease of disassembly, availability and price of spare parts, and software updates.



Apple determines these ratings against a grid offered by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, as opposed to a central regulatory authority, but they are overseen and verified by the Fraud Prevention Directorate (FRCCB).



In November last year, the European Union voted to support a motion on the Right to Repair, including a system of mandatory labeling on consumer electronics to provide explicit information on the repairability and lifespan of products. Laws compelling tech companies to display repairability scores for their devices, much like those in France, could come into effect across the entire EU as a result.



Tags: France, Right to Repair



This article, "Apple Rolls Out Device Repairability Scores in France" first appeared on MacRumors.com



