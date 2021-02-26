How to watch the Post Malone Pokemon 25 virtual concert on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Pokemon is holding a Post Malone concert in honor of its 25-year anniversary on February 27. Here's how to watch the event on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.



Pokemon day commemorates the anniversary of the release of the original versions of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green in Japan in 1996. The Pokemon Company is holding a concert to kick off its yearlong celebration which will take place on Saturday, February 27 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.



