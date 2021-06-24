Microsoft Windows 11 revealed with dramatic increase in system requirements

Microsoft has officially debuted Windows 11 with an all new user interface, the ability to run Android apps from the Amazon App store, and more.



Windows 11 has been announced

Microsoft says that the Windows 11 redesign puts a focus on productivity, social, and entertainment features. The new design places the Start menu in the center of the dock not dissimilar to the macOS approach, and other additions allow for easy multitasking.



