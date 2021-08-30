Apple Shares Trailer for 'The Problem With Jon Stewart,' Show to Be Accompanied by Podcast

Apple has today shared a trailer for "The Problem with Jon Stewart" and announced a companion podcast for the show, ahead of its premiere on Thursday, September 30.Stewart himself stars in and executive produces the current affairs show, in what will be the former "Daily Show" host's first series since he left Comedy Central in 2015. Apple describes the series as follows:

"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss a more productive path towards action.

The Problem With Jon Stewart has been anticipated for almost a year, with Stewart having signed a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+. In July, Apple shared a short teaser for the show on Twitter that poked fun at the billionaire space race.



The show is also set to be accompanied by a podcast series that will be available via Apple Podcasts and RSS, the company has today announced.

The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

A new episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart will follow on ‌Apple TV+‌ every other week from September 30. The first episode of the companion podcast will also debut on September 30, with new episodes every week where available.

