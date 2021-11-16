Father and daughter found via iPad cellular signal following plane crash

An iPad is credited with helping investigators track down a man and child who went missing following a plane crash in Pennsylvania on Sunday.



The 58-year-old pilot and his 13-year-old daughter were in a Cessna 150, a small two-seat, single-engine plane, which they briefly flew from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania. Shortly after takeoff, state police say the plane went off radar, triggering a search for the craft.The plane and both passengers were both found after a five-hour search, which included assistance from the U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, reports CNN. The plane crashed approximately seven miles southeast of the airport, in a heavily wooded area.



