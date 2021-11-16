Father and daughter found via iPad cellular signal following plane crash

Father and daughter found via iPad cellular signal following plane crash

AppleInsider

Published

An iPad is credited with helping investigators track down a man and child who went missing following a plane crash in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The 58-year-old pilot and his 13-year-old daughter were in a Cessna 150, a small two-seat, single-engine plane, which they briefly flew from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania. Shortly after takeoff, state police say the plane went off radar, triggering a search for the craft.The plane and both passengers were both found after a five-hour search, which included assistance from the U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, reports CNN. The plane crashed approximately seven miles southeast of the airport, in a heavily wooded area.

Read more...

Full Article