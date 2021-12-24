Merry Christmas from all of us at AppleInsider

Whether you're celebrating or working, whether you're with your family or alone, all of us at AppleInsider wish you a merry and peaceful Christmas.



Not just any Christmas tree, this was how London's Claridge's department store decorated in 2016 - with the help of Jony Ive.

It's a curious thing, but at the very moment that Apple itself is at its quietest all year, more people are buying and giving and unwrapping Apple devices than they do at any other time. Consequently, AppleInsider will be right here for you when you want to know how to set up your new MacBook Pro, or want the best apps for your iPhone.



