Apple Building Momentum for 2022 Releases as Supply Chain Recovers

Apple's supply chain is finally recovering from shortages as it prepares for a slate of new product launches in 2022, DigiTimes reports.

In a paywalled report, DigiTimes claims that Apple's supply chain partners are expected to "remain in high gear" through February 2022 as demand for the latest iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro models remain strong. Apple faced severe component shortages and logistical difficulties late last year, hindering its ability to meet demand for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Component shortages for the ‌iPhone 13‌ models were said to be so severe in the fall that Apple reallocated iPad components to be used in the iPhone.



Apple's suppliers reportedly started to overcome these shortages between November and December, enabling a gradual resumption of normal shipments through to the start of 2022. Sources speaking to DigiTimes claim that Apple's supply-side constraints will totally recover in the first-half of 2022.



With this increased confidence, Apple has now started volume shipments of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, sixth-generation iPad mini, and ninth-generation ‌iPad‌. There are reportedly no signs of Apple planning to decrease its 2022 component orders for new devices, indicating that the company is optimistic about sustained production momentum moving through the year.



The report also reaffirmed Apple's plans to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first half of this year, which is believed to assist suppliers in sustaining shipment momentum through to other product launches. In particular, the ‌iPhone‌ assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron, as well as Apple's PCB suppliers, are all moving to replenish their workforces to fulfill Apple's 2022 orders.



The company is expected to announce five new Macs, three new Apple Watches, its first mixed-reality headset, and more this year. For a detailed overview of everything Apple is anticipated to announce in 2022, see our What to Expect guide or listen to The MacRumors Show podcast.



