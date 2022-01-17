Today marks Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day, a federal holiday in the United States that pays respect and honors the civil rights movement leader. As it's done in the past, Apple is commemorating the day with a full-page tribute on its website.

On its home page, Apple remembers the civil rights leader with an image and one of his quotes: "I believe that we can transform dark yesterdays of injustice into bright tomorrows of justice and humanity." Apple adds, "Today and every day, we honor his life and legacy of service."Tag: Martin Luther King Jr



This article, "Apple Commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. With Full-Page Website Tribute" first appeared on MacRumors.com