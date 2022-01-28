How to use Universal Control in iPadOS 15.4 & macOS Monterey 12.3 betas

Universal Control is here in the latest betas for iPad and Mac. We've been testing it out, and it is shaping up to be one of the most impressive features Apple has ever released.



Universal Control for iPad and Mac

With the beta of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, users can finally take Universal Control for a spin. This feature, originally slated for the fall of 2021, was delayed while Apple continued to refine it. Even though we're only in the first beta, it seems its efforts have paid off.



