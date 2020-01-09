Global  

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She is 'Cancer Free'

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has made a huge announcement – she is “cancer free”! The 86-year-old judge revealed the news on Tuesday (January 7) in a new interview with CNN. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Justice Ginsburg is a four-time cancer survivor and underwent cancer treatment twice in [...]
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free'

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free' 00:30

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s “cancer-free.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's 'cancer-free'

The Supreme Court judge, known by fans as "Notorious RBG," dealt with cancer four times. She was hospitalized to treat a malignant pancreatic tumor.
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg reveals she's "cancer free"

The 86-year-old has been treated for cancer twice in the past 13 months.
CBS News

