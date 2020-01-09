Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She is 'Cancer Free'

Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has made a huge announcement – she is “cancer free”! The 86-year-old judge revealed the news on Tuesday (January 7) in a new interview with CNN. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Justice Ginsburg is a four-time cancer survivor and underwent cancer treatment twice in [...]
This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..