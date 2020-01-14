Global  

Here's Why Meghan Markle Didn't Participate in Prince Harry's Family Meeting Over Their Decision

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The royal family – including Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles – took part in a historic summit mandated by Queen Elizabeth to figure out the details of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle‘s desire to step back from the royal family. Now, we’ve found out a huge detail about the summit – Duchess [...]
News video: Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig

Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig 01:09

 Prince Harry may have helped Meghan Markle sign a voiceover deal with Disney.

Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to step back as senior royals, earn their own money and still support the Queen with royal duties. The Guardian's Caroline Davies examines what this..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 03:41Published

Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support' [Video]Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support'

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," she said. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 04:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Meghan Markle Didn't Call Into Prince Harry's Meeting With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle decided to sit this one out. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a family summit to discuss the future roles of Meghan and Prince Harry within the...
E! Online

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family ExhibitPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family exhibit at Madame Tussauds London following the couple’s statement that...
The Wrap


