Here's Why Meghan Markle Didn't Participate in Prince Harry's Family Meeting Over Their Decision

Recent related videos from verified sources Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to step back as senior royals, earn their own money and still support the Queen with royal duties. The Guardian's Caroline Davies examines what this.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 03:41Published 3 hours ago Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support' "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," she said. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:02Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Why Meghan Markle Didn't Call Into Prince Harry's Meeting With the Royal Family Meghan Markle decided to sit this one out. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a family summit to discuss the future roles of Meghan and Prince Harry within the...

E! Online 2 hours ago



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family exhibit at Madame Tussauds London following the couple’s statement that...

The Wrap 5 days ago





