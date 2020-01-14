Global  

Piers Morgan Erupts During Debate on Meghan Markle Press Treatment: ‘Where is the Racism?’

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan erupted on Tuesday during a heated debate with guest Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu on whether there has been a “racist” campaign from the British press against the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. “Where is this racism that you keep talking about?” Morgan asked Mos-Shogbamimu. “Where are the ghastly tabloids that […]
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO
News video: Piers Morgan Slammed For His 'Personal Vendetta Against Meghan Markle'

Piers Morgan Slammed For His 'Personal Vendetta Against Meghan Markle' 00:29

 Piers Morgan Slammed For His 'Personal Vendetta Against Meghan Markle'

