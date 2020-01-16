Global  

Giuliani Pal Lev Parnas Accuses Trump of Clear Quid Pro Quo: ‘All Aid’ Was Predicated on Biden Investigation Announcement

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani confidante Lev Parnas explicitly implicated President Donald Trump in a scheme to extract a quid pro quo from the Ukrainian government during a bombshell interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, telling her that he personally communicated a message to a Ukrainian official that “it wasn’t just military aid, all aid” was threatened to be […]
Parnas' Texts And Letters Highlight Giuliani Ukraine Efforts [Video]Parnas' Texts And Letters Highlight Giuliani Ukraine Efforts

The released documents include text messages, letters and handwritten notes between Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani and others.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot [Video]New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published


House unveils new impeachment evidence against Trump from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas

Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, submitted the evidence in response to a subpoena.
Lev Parnas Implicates Trump in First Public Comments: The President is ‘Lying,’ ‘He Was Aware of All My Movements’

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted campaign conspirator Lev Parnas implicated President Donald Trump in his secret Ukraine conduct,...
