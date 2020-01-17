Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle's estranged sister Samantha calls Megxit a 'gross breach of duty'

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle appeared in a new interview on British TV and didn't hold back her opinion regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' decision to step back from royal duties.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit

Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit 01:22

 Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit Samantha Markle thinks Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's exit from the Royal Family is down to her half-sister. The former 'Suits' actress's estranged half-sibling believes her sister is to blame for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row [Video]Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row

Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship started out like a fairytale [Video]Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship started out like a fairytale

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on post-"Megxit" life, it's time to look back at their storybook romance. Relive the romantic ups and downs in this episode of "Hooked Up to Hitched."

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle's estranged sister Samantha calls decision to 'step back' from royal duties 'a slap in the face'

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, is making her voice heard.
FOXNews.com

Meghan Markle's estranged sister Samantha says father is ready to testify against her in lawsuit

Just a week after the shocking announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step down from their royal duties, Markle's father Thomas is prepared to...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.