North Korea Reportedly Ditches Nuclear Freeze Pledge, May Seek ‘New Path’ For Weapons



Recent related videos from verified sources North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders North Korea joined in Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, beginning with a traditional show of loyalty for the country's former leaders. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published 2 days ago N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge North Korea on Tuesday said the United States ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, and therefore it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:53Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources North Korea abandons nuclear freeze pledge, blames 'brutal' U.S. sanctions North Korea said on Tuesday it was no longer bound by commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing, blaming the United States' failure to meet a year-end...

Reuters 6 days ago



N Korea abandons nuclear freeze pledge, blames 'brutal' U.S. sanctions North Korea said on Tuesday it was no longer bound by commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing, blaming the United States' failure to meet a year-end...

Japan Today 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this