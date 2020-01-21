North Korea Reportedly Ditches Nuclear Freeze Pledge, May Seek ‘New Path’ For Weapons
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () While all eyes are fixed on the start of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a bombshell went off in negotiations with North Korea over the country’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons. Reuters reported Tuesday that North Korea said “it was no longer bound by commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing, blaming the United States’ […]
Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will begin banning foreign tourists starting Wednesday. According to Reuters, the ban is in response to the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak in China. The virus has killed nine people and spread to several countries including Japan, Thailand, and...
North Korea on Tuesday said the United States ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, and therefore it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and the..