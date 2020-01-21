Global  

North Korea Reportedly Ditches Nuclear Freeze Pledge, May Seek ‘New Path’ For Weapons

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
While all eyes are fixed on the start of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a bombshell went off in negotiations with North Korea over the country’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons. Reuters reported Tuesday that North Korea said “it was no longer bound by commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing, blaming the United States’ […]
News video: North Korea Bans Chinese Tourism Over Coronavirus Fears

North Korea Bans Chinese Tourism Over Coronavirus Fears 00:36

 Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will begin banning foreign tourists starting Wednesday. According to Reuters, the ban is in response to the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak in China. The virus has killed nine people and spread to several countries including Japan, Thailand, and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders [Video]North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders

North Korea joined in Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, beginning with a traditional show of loyalty for the country's former leaders. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge [Video]N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge

North Korea on Tuesday said the United States ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, and therefore it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea abandons nuclear freeze pledge, blames 'brutal' U.S. sanctions

North Korea said on Tuesday it was no longer bound by commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing, blaming the United States' failure to meet a year-end...
Reuters

N Korea abandons nuclear freeze pledge, blames 'brutal' U.S. sanctions

North Korea said on Tuesday it was no longer bound by commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing, blaming the United States' failure to meet a year-end...
Japan Today

