WATCH: Latest Pro-Trump Figure in Ukraine Scandal Appears For Insane and Awkward Interview With Chris Cuomo Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Robert Hyde, a Republican candidate for Congress who is now the latest person at the center of the Trump-Ukraine scandal after his messages to indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas were revealed, joined Andrew Cuomo on CNN for an incredibly awkward and bizarre interview on Wednesday. “You have come up here as being in dialogue […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 5 hours ago John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this