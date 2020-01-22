Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WATCH: Latest Pro-Trump Figure in Ukraine Scandal Appears For Insane and Awkward Interview With Chris Cuomo

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Robert Hyde, a Republican candidate for Congress who is now the latest person at the center of the Trump-Ukraine scandal after his messages to indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas were revealed, joined Andrew Cuomo on CNN for an incredibly awkward and bizarre interview on Wednesday. “You have come up here as being in dialogue […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy [Video]John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy [Video]John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.