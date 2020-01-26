Rick Fox Not Dead, Was Not in Helicopter with Kobe Bryant
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Rick Fox has not died in the helicopter crash with his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. After Kobe‘s death was reported on Sunday (January 26), rumors surfaced that Rick was one of the five people on board who passed away. NBA sports reporter Jared Greenberg has tweeted that Rick was not actually on board. “I [...]
