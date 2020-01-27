Grammys open with Kobe Bryant tribute hours after NBA superstar, daughter die in helicopter crash
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Music's biggest night was dampened with the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Grammys host Alicia Keys opened up the awards show with a touching tribute to the beloved athlete.
CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California.
The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...