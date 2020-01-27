Global  

Grammys open with Kobe Bryant tribute hours after NBA superstar, daughter die in helicopter crash

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Music's biggest night was dampened with the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Grammys host Alicia Keys opened up the awards show with a touching tribute to the beloved athlete.
News video: Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California 01:26

 CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...

Remembering Kobe Bryant [Video]Remembering Kobe Bryant

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, and people all over the world are mourning his death.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:14Published

Remembering An NBA Legend: Kobe Bryant Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash [Video]Remembering An NBA Legend: Kobe Bryant Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash

The sports world continues mourning the death of one of its greatest stars, retired basketball great Kobe Bryant. (2:56) WCCO This Morning – Jan. 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:55Published


Kobe Bryant, Lakers legend and NBA great, dies at 41 in helicopter crash

One of the greatest players in NBA history, Bryant was one of five aboard the helicopter
CBS Sports

Basketball: LeBron James' emotional tribute before Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Just hours before Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, NBA legend LeBron James spoke about his influence on his career.James was a teenager when he...
New Zealand Herald

