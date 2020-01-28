Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow Blasts Bolton Book at Senate Trial: ‘You Cannot Impeach a President on an Unsourced Allegation’
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Trump lawyer *Jay Sekulow* ripped *John Bolton's* book during today's Senate impeachment trial arguments and said what he's alleging does not rise fo the level of impeachment.
As President Trump's lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday, Jay Sekulow, one of the president's attorneys, sought to marginalize former Trump adviser John Bolton's explosive allegations about Trump's conduct with Ukraine as...
