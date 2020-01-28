Global  

Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow Blasts Bolton Book at Senate Trial: ‘You Cannot Impeach a President on an Unsourced Allegation’

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trump lawyer *Jay Sekulow* ripped *John Bolton's* book during today's Senate impeachment trial arguments and said what he's alleging does not rise fo the level of impeachment.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible'

Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible' 01:42

 As President Trump&apos;s lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday, Jay Sekulow, one of the president&apos;s attorneys, sought to marginalize former Trump adviser John Bolton&apos;s explosive allegations about Trump&apos;s conduct with Ukraine as...

Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial [Video]McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on revelations about John Bolton escalating calls for witnesses during impeachment trial (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30Published

Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments [Video]Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments

Zelden, a professor in the department of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University, discusses the latest developments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP FACT CHECK: Trump defense wrong about FBI investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s defense team falsely claimed the Justice Department was already investigating him even before the 2016 election...
Seattle Times

White House aims to counter Bolton book claims

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his allies are moving to undermine the credibility of former national security adviser John Bolton while preparing to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

