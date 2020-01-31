Global  

Tulsi Gabbard Torches Trump for ‘Act of War’ Killing of Soleimani That ‘Undermined Our National Security’

Mediaite Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Democratic Congresswoman and 2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard tore into President Donald Trump for his “assassination” of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, calling it a “act of war” that “undermined our national security.” Gabbard made her scathing comment on Fox News’ Watters World  and the intensity of her condemnation seemed to catch host Jesse Watters off […]
