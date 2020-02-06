Global  

Justin Bieber Performs 'Yummy' & 'Intentions' on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 9 February 2020
Justin Bieber has made his big return to the SNL stage! The 25-year-old singer performed two songs on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (February 8) at NBC Studios in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber Justin performed “Yummy” in a green box while a three-person [...]
News video: Justin Bieber And Quavo To Release Touching Love Song And Video

Justin Bieber And Quavo To Release Touching Love Song And Video 00:32

 Justin Bieber may just move you to tears with his new song and video. The music superstar has dropped his new single "Intentions" along with a poignant music video. The song features rapper Quavo from Migos and is the latest off of Bieber's forthcoming "Changes" album. While the lyrics to...

