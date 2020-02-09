Global  

Kelly Marie Tran Steps Out in Gorgeous Ball Gown For Oscars 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Kelly Marie Tran turns heads in her ball gown while arriving at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 31-year-old Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress is set to take the stage later tonight as a presenter at the annual award show. Star Wars: The Rise [...]
