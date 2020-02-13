Global  

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'axe 15 members of UK staff'

ContactMusic Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly laid off their 15-person team. According to Business Insider, the pair are closing their Buckingham Palace office. While a few of their Buckingham..

Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit [Video]Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit

Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit A source close to the bank confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is discussing the possibility of participating in its “Talk at GS”..

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'sack 15 staff members as they quit royal family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'sack 15 staff members as they quit royal family'According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are closing their Buckingham Palace office, with the team being notified last month
Report: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Personally Fired Entire London Staff

In related news, it is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently residing in Canada, made a visit to Stanford University earlier this week to...
