Trump Reportedly Seething in Despotic Rage Over Failure of Justice Department to Carry Out Vendettas
Friday, 14 February 2020 () President Donald Trump is enraged with his Department of Justice over its failure to act against political enemies like former FBI Director James Comey and others, according to a Washington Post report. On Thursday night, The Washington Post published a deep dive into the tension between Trump and his Justice Department, which came to a […]
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..
U.S. Attorney General William Barr publicly swiped at Donald Trump on Thursday, declaring the president's tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and open... CBC.ca Also reported by •France 24 •NPR •Reuters