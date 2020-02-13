Global  

Kevin Quinn Spills on His Valentine's Day Plans After 'Keeping Me Up' Release

Kevin Quinn Spills on His Valentine's Day Plans After 'Keeping Me Up' Release

Just Jared Jr Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Kevin Quinn Spills on His Valentine's Day Plans After 'Keeping Me Up' ReleaseKevin Quinn just dropped a new song and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day! The 22-year-old musician and actor debuted his new single “Keeping Me Up,” which is all about the excitement of a new relationship. “‘Keeping Me Up’ is the perfect track for Valentine’s Day. With an unapologetic 80’s pop rock vibe, and thoughtful lyrics [...]
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Valentine's Day On A Budget

Valentine's Day On A Budget 01:36

 Couples that are operating on a budget or waited until the last minute to make Valentine's Day plans are in luck! KDKA's Nicole Ford has all the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day around Pittsburgh.

