Kevin Quinn Spills on His Valentine's Day Plans After 'Keeping Me Up' Release

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Kevin Quinn just dropped a new song and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day! The 22-year-old musician and actor debuted his new single “Keeping Me Up,” which is all about the excitement of a new relationship. “‘Keeping Me Up’ is the perfect track for Valentine’s Day. With an unapologetic 80’s pop rock vibe, and thoughtful lyrics [...] Kevin Quinn just dropped a new song and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day! The 22-year-old musician and actor debuted his new single “Keeping Me Up,” which is all about the excitement of a new relationship. “‘Keeping Me Up’ is the perfect track for Valentine’s Day. With an unapologetic 80’s pop rock vibe, and thoughtful lyrics [...] 👓 View full article

