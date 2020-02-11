Vanessa Bryant Has a Message for Kobe on His 'Favorite Holiday'
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna in a touching Valentine’s Day post. Vanessa took to Instagram on Friday (February 14) to share her thoughts. “To my forever Valentine, I love you so much,” Vanessa captioned a photo of herself sitting on Kobe‘s lap as he hugs and kisses [...]
