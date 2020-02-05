Global  

Trump Proudly Quotes NY Times Article That Called Him ‘Stained in History’

Mediaite Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump proudly broadcast a quote from New York Times reporter Peter Baker assessing Trump's political status following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial — from an article whose headline called Trump "stained in history."
