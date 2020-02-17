'Reese' Voice Actor and 'Celebrity Rehab' Alum Jason Davis Dies at 35

The grandson of billionaire Marvin Davis and philanthropist Barbara Davis, who had opened up about his struggles with substance abuse, died on Sunday, February 16.



Recent related news from verified sources 'Recess' Voice Actor Jason Davis Dead at 35 Jason "Gummi Bear" Davis -- who voiced Mikey Blumberg on 'Recess' for years -- has reportedly died. The voice actor -- who's also the grandson of the late...

TMZ.com 9 hours ago



The man known for his voice in Disney's animated series, Recess, Jason Davis passes away Jason Davis, a former child star and voice actor on the Disney Channel animated series Recess, is no more. He was 35. Davis died on Sunday here, reports...

Mid-Day 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this