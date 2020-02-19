Tom Holland Hits The Blue Carpet at 'Onward' Premiere

Tom Holland looks so sharp on the blue carpet at the premiere of his new movie, Onward, on Tuesday night (February 18) in Hollywood. The 23-year-old actor voices Ian Lightfoot in the animated Disney Pixar movie, next to Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. Here’s the full summary of the movie: Two teenage elf [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland knows EVERYTHING about 'Spider-Man 3 However, the actor has learned how to not give away any spoilers. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:18Published 12 hours ago Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life The lead actor in the new Disney Pixar movie Onward, Tom Holland, walks the blue carpet in Central London for the film's UK Premiere. The movie's director Dan Scanlon and Producer Kori Rae were also in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tom Holland Runs Into Ian Lightfoot at 'Onward' Premiere! Tom Holland gets a pic with a fan who dressed up just like his character, Ian Lightfoot, at the premiere of Onward held at The Curzon Mayfair on Sunday afternoon...

Just Jared Jr 1 day ago



Tom Holland Brings His Brothers To 'Onward' Premiere in London Tom Holland hangs with his brothers Sam, Harry, and Paddy on the blue carpet premiere of Onward held at The Curzon Mayfair on Sunday afternoon (February 23) in...

Just Jared 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this