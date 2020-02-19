Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Holland Hits The Blue Carpet at 'Onward' Premiere

Tom Holland Hits The Blue Carpet at 'Onward' Premiere

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Tom Holland looks so sharp on the blue carpet at the premiere of his new movie, Onward, on Tuesday night (February 18) in Hollywood. The 23-year-old actor voices Ian Lightfoot in the animated Disney Pixar movie, next to Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. Here’s the full summary of the movie: Two teenage elf [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: MaximoTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Holland

Tom Holland "Onward" World Premiere Blue Carpet 00:59

 http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Tom Holland on the blue carpet at the "Onward" world premiere held in Los Angeles, California USA on February 18, 2020 || "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV

Recent related videos from verified sources

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland knows EVERYTHING about 'Spider-Man 3 [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland knows EVERYTHING about 'Spider-Man 3

However, the actor has learned how to not give away any spoilers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life [Video]Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life

The lead actor in the new Disney Pixar movie Onward, Tom Holland, walks the blue carpet in Central London for the film's UK Premiere. The movie's director Dan Scanlon and Producer Kori Rae were also in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Holland Runs Into Ian Lightfoot at 'Onward' Premiere!

Tom Holland gets a pic with a fan who dressed up just like his character, Ian Lightfoot, at the premiere of Onward held at The Curzon Mayfair on Sunday afternoon...
Just Jared Jr

Tom Holland Brings His Brothers To 'Onward' Premiere in London

Tom Holland hangs with his brothers Sam, Harry, and Paddy on the blue carpet premiere of Onward held at The Curzon Mayfair on Sunday afternoon (February 23) in...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.