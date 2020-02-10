Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael

Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Details from Kirk Douglas‘ will have been released. It is being reported that the late actor left the majority of his $61 million fortune to charity, according to The Mirror. Kirk wanted $50 million given away through the Douglas Foundation to beneficiaries including St Lawrence University, Westwood’s Sinai Temple, Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rage Against The Machine raise $3 million for charity with special ticket sales [Video]Rage Against The Machine raise $3 million for charity with special ticket sales

Rage Against The Machine have raised $3 million dollars for charity by selling special tickets for their upcoming tour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas honoured at Oscars [Video]Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas honoured at Oscars

Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas were among the stars honoured during the Oscars' In Memoriam segment at Sunday's (09.02.20) ceremony.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kirk Douglas Leaves Most of His $61 Million Fortune to Douglas Foundation Charity


RIA Nov. Also reported by •FOXNews.comWales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaVivian2

DAVID Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael https://t.co/ZejlKqw50y via @JustJared 8 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #charity Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael https://t.co… 28 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #charity Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael https://t.co/wL9tYfv8Oj 28 minutes ago

inasunnydarkday

Sunny In Paradise RT @JustJared: Kirk Douglas left the bulk of his fortune to charity: https://t.co/N0F6a9BQxu 52 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Charity Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael https://… 52 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Charity Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael https://t.co/QNgL0NnDbc 53 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael 56 minutes ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/K1BmlgxBPh 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.