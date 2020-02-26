Global  

Biden Campaign Walks Back South Africa 'Arrest': 'He Was Separated From His Party At The Airport'

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Biden Campaign Walks Back South Africa ‘Arrest’: ‘He Was Separated From His Party At The Airport’Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is now walking back repeated claims that he was arrested in South Africa years ago, clarifying Tuesday that he was not arrested and instead "was separated from his party at the airport."
Biden Wins Key South Carolina Endorsement

Biden Wins Key South Carolina Endorsement 00:33

 Rep. James Clyburn is the godfather of South Carolina Democratic politics. He announced his support for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign Wednesday. This gives the former vice president a crucial seal of approval among black voters. “But I want the public to know that I'm voting for Joe Biden....

What's Next For Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice..

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina&apos;s Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

Biden continues to walk back South Africa arrest comment: 'I should have said I was detained'

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued on Sunday to walk back his comment that he was arrested in apartheid-era South Africa when trying to visit to Nelson...
FOXNews.com

The Past Week Has Been The Most Important So Far For The Biden Campaign

For Joe Biden, the last week of February is a make-or-break test for his presidential campaign. After disappointing performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and...
NPR

