Scarborough Credits Trump Campaign Foresight: So ‘Freaked Out’ By Biden Six Months Ago He Got Himself Impeached

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Scarborough praised the foresight of President Donald Trump’s political operation on the Wednesday morning following the decisive primary victories by former Vice President Joe Biden on what some have called “Super Tuesday II.” Objectively, Biden has had a good a political run over the past two weeks or so as anyone can imagine, and is […]
