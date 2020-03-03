Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources WATCH: What is the Badass Bump? Thousands of people are expected to bring the luck of the Irish to Delray Beach this weekend. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:30Published 19 hours ago Taking St. Patrick's Day Food to the Next Level This St. Patrick's Day, leave green-hued food in the past and lean into the Irish culture with dishes that go beyond corned beef and cabbage! Even if you're only Irish once a year, you'll want to.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:10Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Government not urging cancellation of St Patrick’s Day events over coronavirus The Irish Government is not currently advising the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day celebrations due to coronavirus, the Taoiseach has said.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Irish government not urging cancellation of St Patrick’s Day events over coronavirus The Irish Government is not currently advising the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day celebrations due to coronavirus, the Taoiseach has said.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago





Tweets about this