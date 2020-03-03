Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or postponed, and to check current King County Public Health recommendations. Weekend Highlight Due to novel coronavirus concerns, this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade have been canceled. Luckily, if […]
