Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma

Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or postponed, and to check current King County Public Health recommendations. Weekend Highlight Due to novel coronavirus concerns, this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade have been canceled. Luckily, if […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day

10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day 01:29

 10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day 1. The shortest St. Patrick's Day parade only runs for 98 feet and takes place in Hot Springs, Arkansas. 2. Saint Patrick’s birth name was actually Maewyn Succat. He changed it to Patricius after becoming a priest. 3. Shamrocks are said to have...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WATCH: What is the Badass Bump? [Video]WATCH: What is the Badass Bump?

Thousands of people are expected to bring the luck of the Irish to Delray Beach this weekend.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:30Published

Taking St. Patrick's Day Food to the Next Level [Video]Taking St. Patrick's Day Food to the Next Level

This St. Patrick's Day, leave green-hued food in the past and lean into the Irish culture with dishes that go beyond corned beef and cabbage! Even if you're only Irish once a year, you'll want to..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Government not urging cancellation of St Patrick’s Day events over coronavirus

The Irish Government is not currently advising the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day celebrations due to coronavirus, the Taoiseach has said.
Belfast Telegraph

Irish government not urging cancellation of St Patrick’s Day events over coronavirus

The Irish Government is not currently advising the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day celebrations due to coronavirus, the Taoiseach has said.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.