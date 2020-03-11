Global  

Biden Solidifies Front-Runner Status; Wins Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri & Idaho

cbs4.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden picked up pivotal wins in Tuesday's primaries in Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, cementing his status as the front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination and increasing pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his bid.
News video: Biden celebrates wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi

Biden celebrates wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi 01:57

 Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden won Democratic nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the party&apos;s presidential nomination and dealing a stinging blow to rival Bernie Sanders&apos; fading White House bid.

