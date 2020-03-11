Biden Solidifies Front-Runner Status; Wins Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri & Idaho

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Joe Biden picked up pivotal wins in Tuesday's primaries in Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, cementing his status as the front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination and increasing pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his bid.
