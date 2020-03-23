Singer Kenny Rogers, best known for his 1978 country hit “The Gambler,” died Saturday, May 21 at age 81. In this profile originally broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” on September 3, 2006, Rogers talked with correspondent Russ Mitchell about his transition from avant-garde jazz, folk and rock to country, and his passion for photography. Mitchell also talked with superstar Dolly Parton about her hit duet with Rogers, “Islands in the Stream.”

You Might Like

Tweets about this Russ Mitchell RT @DevinZapka: Singer Kenny Rogers, died Saturday, March 21 at age 81. In this @CBSSunday profile from 2006, Rogers talked with @RussWKYC… 2 hours ago Devin Zapka Singer Kenny Rogers, died Saturday, March 21 at age 81. In this @CBSSunday profile from 2006, Rogers talked with… https://t.co/h3eG6VcVHk 2 hours ago BloGoal From 2006: #Kenny #Rogers, not #Resting on #Laurels https://t.co/HNo7aXP4po https://t.co/tgRWlOgQF4 3 hours ago The Breaking News Headlines From 2006: Kenny Rogers, not resting on laurels https://t.co/lHR6AnHeVo https://t.co/R9VlvDkN0e 3 hours ago Carolyn C From 2006: Kenny Rogers, not resting on laurels https://t.co/6brZjnKmgF https://t.co/Jxcx8sfGjb 3 hours ago dph @FoodieKenobi @KnifeNerd Coming down from Kilimanjaro, we were in camp with the porters as they were setting up and… https://t.co/ztl9mFSsmm 2 days ago Dom I grew up listening to Kenny Rogers from my Mum&Grandparents, many many Sundays my Nan and Grandad would put on Ken… https://t.co/wowEch9Tz6 3 days ago #Covid19Kenya Kenny Rogers passes on from natural causes. He's resting in peace with the angels while his music lives on. Playing… https://t.co/7uFupqhtAY 3 days ago