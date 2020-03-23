Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > From 2006: Kenny Rogers, not resting on laurels

From 2006: Kenny Rogers, not resting on laurels

CBS News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Singer Kenny Rogers, best known for his 1978 country hit “The Gambler,” died Saturday, May 21 at age 81. In this profile originally broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” on September 3, 2006, Rogers talked with correspondent Russ Mitchell about his transition from avant-garde jazz, folk and rock to country, and his passion for photography. Mitchell also talked with superstar Dolly Parton about her hit duet with Rogers, “Islands in the Stream.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Kenny Rogers dead at 81 01:07

 Country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RussWKYC

Russ Mitchell RT @DevinZapka: Singer Kenny Rogers, died Saturday, March 21 at age 81. In this @CBSSunday profile from 2006, Rogers talked with @RussWKYC… 2 hours ago

DevinZapka

Devin Zapka Singer Kenny Rogers, died Saturday, March 21 at age 81. In this @CBSSunday profile from 2006, Rogers talked with… https://t.co/h3eG6VcVHk 2 hours ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal From 2006: #Kenny #Rogers, not #Resting on #Laurels https://t.co/HNo7aXP4po https://t.co/tgRWlOgQF4 3 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines From 2006: Kenny Rogers, not resting on laurels https://t.co/lHR6AnHeVo https://t.co/R9VlvDkN0e 3 hours ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C From 2006: Kenny Rogers, not resting on laurels https://t.co/6brZjnKmgF https://t.co/Jxcx8sfGjb 3 hours ago

dph_42

dph @FoodieKenobi @KnifeNerd Coming down from Kilimanjaro, we were in camp with the porters as they were setting up and… https://t.co/ztl9mFSsmm 2 days ago

CKSike

Dom I grew up listening to Kenny Rogers from my Mum&Grandparents, many many Sundays my Nan and Grandad would put on Ken… https://t.co/wowEch9Tz6 3 days ago

winjoy_silas

#Covid19Kenya Kenny Rogers passes on from natural causes. He's resting in peace with the angels while his music lives on. Playing… https://t.co/7uFupqhtAY 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.