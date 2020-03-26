Lindsey Graham Says He’s Voting to Pass Stimulus After Threatening to Block it: ‘I Can Tolerate Some Bad to Do Some Good’ Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After joining several Republican colleagues in threatening to block the $2 trillion stimulus bill, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says he now plans to vote for the legislation. Appearing on Hannity Wednesday night, the South Carolina senator said that for him, the pluses of the stimulus outweigh the minuses. “There’s a lot of good in this […] 👓 View full article

0

