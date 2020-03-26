Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lindsey Graham Says He’s Voting to Pass Stimulus After Threatening to Block it: ‘I Can Tolerate Some Bad to Do Some Good’

Lindsey Graham Says He’s Voting to Pass Stimulus After Threatening to Block it: ‘I Can Tolerate Some Bad to Do Some Good’

Mediaite Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
After joining several Republican colleagues in threatening to block the $2 trillion stimulus bill, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says he now plans to vote for the legislation. Appearing on Hannity Wednesday night, the South Carolina senator said that for him, the pluses of the stimulus outweigh the minuses. “There’s a lot of good in this […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fusor

Fusor Lindsey Graham is a weak and pathetic little man. I don’t even recommend reading the link below. Summary: A very sm… https://t.co/AeawWDgsjF 21 minutes ago

tyrichmond02115

Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text FAILEDIMPOTUS to 88022 RT @Mediaite: Lindsey Graham Says He's Voting to Pass Stimulus After Threatening to Block it: 'I Can Tolerate Some Bad to Do Some Good' htt… 33 minutes ago

Newzjunkie_

News Junkie #LindseyGraham Says He's Voting to Pass Stimulus After Threatening to Block it: 'I Can Tolerate Some Bad to Do Some… https://t.co/s7wUDxPVab 38 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Lindsey Graham Says He's Voting to Pass Stimulus After Threatening to Block it: 'I Can Tolerate Some Bad to Do Some… https://t.co/EhuGciBLcl 44 minutes ago

chevron2248

Robert January @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y Democrats tried to slip Same Day Registration & Voting into the Coronavirus Economic Relief Package… https://t.co/u6ZXPBNU0A 2 days ago

DempseyTwo

Joe Sen Lindsey Graham is up. Says Pelosi hijacked the Senate. I remind him he is in the majority. Foreshadows China… https://t.co/AGQ9X02iDx 2 days ago

hugolowell

Hugo Lowell Sen. Lindsey Graham shifts his tone and says he now supports remote voting. Last week he was still against: “If it… https://t.co/s3De576IYJ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.