Here's How 'American Idol' Is Proceeding Ahead of Live Shows Amid Pandemic Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

American Idol is weighing its options. The long-running singing competition, which was set to go into live episodes on Sunday (March 29), will be getting another week of previously-taped footage before ABC decides how to handle the rest of the season, which was shut down amid the ongoing global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sue Solution Traffic Here’s How ‘American Idol’ Is Proceeding Ahead of Live Shows Amid Pandemic https://t.co/wXIwcnguoP via @JustJared 31 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Here’s How ‘American Idol’ Is Proceeding Ahead of Live Shows Amid Pandemic https://t.co/j8wdiLIR3Z https://t.co/OHHsofPAel 33 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Here’s How ‘American Idol’ Is Proceeding Ahead of Live Shows Amid Pandemic https://t.co/DlgvQ5engj https://t.co/u0kBbcm8QZ 33 minutes ago Global Connect+ Here’s How ‘American Idol’ Is Proceeding Ahead of Live Shows Amid Pandemic https://t.co/Unh0otK4dJ https://t.co/NqZh4cteCb 33 minutes ago JustJared.com Here's how #AmericanIdol is proceeding ahead of the live shows amid the #coronavirus production shutdown... https://t.co/UrH3NWtVs6 37 minutes ago