Lauren London Honors Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle a Year After His Death Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Lauren London is remembering her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, a year after he was tragically shot in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actress spoke out on social media on Tuesday (March 31) in remembrance o the late rapper. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren London “Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gospel Music Lauren London Honors Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle a Year After His Death 49 minutes ago NBC Los Angeles "Time is deceptive, it's been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago," the… https://t.co/qJpyXSZ0ao 1 hour ago Shatta Bandle Lauren London Honors Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle a Year After His Death https://t.co/I8z0wXPoK7 https://t.co/9dNEqVpHW5 2 hours ago Kim Kardashian Lauren London Honors Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle a Year After His Death https://t.co/bDT34ggCxf https://t.co/6aYnJRKCz2 2 hours ago Global Connect+ Lauren London Honors Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle a Year After His Death https://t.co/QoM7d5z5DS https://t.co/kJmOELqWAF 2 hours ago JustJared.com Lauren London honors the memory of late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle one year after his death. #RIP https://t.co/G9BBiThMhH 2 hours ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/7RmQPW3eAM Lauren London is mourning the loss of her late love Nipsey Hussle one year after his tragi… https://t.co/ztYEfRptYI 3 hours ago