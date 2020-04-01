Global  

Lauren London Honors Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle a Year After His Death

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Lauren London is remembering her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, a year after he was tragically shot in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actress spoke out on social media on Tuesday (March 31) in remembrance o the late rapper. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren London “Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you [...]
