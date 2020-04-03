Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sam Hunt Drops 'Southside' Album, His First in 6 Years - Listen Now!

Sam Hunt Drops 'Southside' Album, His First in 6 Years - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Sam Hunt has released his long-awaited album Southside! The 35-year-old country singer shared his latest project with fans on Friday (April 3). It follows his first full-length album, Montevallo, which he dropped back in 2014. The 12-track project includes Sam‘s singles “Hard to Forget” (watch the music video here), “Sinning With You,” and his hit [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sam Smith delaying and renaming To Die For album

Sam Smith delaying and renaming To Die For album 00:39

 Sam Smith is pressing pause on plans to release a new album this summer because the chosen title and timing of its launch "doesn't feel right".

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Justica4all

Deep Breath Smith&Co ⚖ ™ RT @ETCanada: .@SamHuntMusic drops his first new album in 6 years today https://t.co/bG6v4ZkgT0 1 hour ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@SamHuntMusic drops his first new album in 6 years today https://t.co/bG6v4ZkgT0 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: .@SamHuntMusic has released his long-awaited album #Southside! Listen: https://t.co/iJ0XmqZQGl 3 hours ago

blogging_prince

Blogging Prince Sam Hunt Drops ‘Southside’ Album, His First in 6 Years – Listen Now! https://t.co/TPZZlSlQ1J https://t.co/vJlyvSzTkE 5 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Sam Hunt Drops 'Southside' Album, His First in 6 Years - Listen Now! 6 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@SamHuntMusic has released his long-awaited album #Southside! Listen: https://t.co/iJ0XmqZQGl 6 hours ago

Country104

Country 104 1 sleep till @SamHuntMusic #Southside drops! Technically NO SLEEP if you stay up till midnight 😉 Sam talks the… https://t.co/8A9bJDKFFM 15 hours ago

thebootdotcom

The Boot .@SamHuntMusic's long-awaited sophomore album drops this Friday: https://t.co/gzzJCQs3Hh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.