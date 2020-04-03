Sam Hunt Drops 'Southside' Album, His First in 6 Years - Listen Now!

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sam Hunt has released his long-awaited album Southside! The 35-year-old country singer shared his latest project with fans on Friday (April 3). It follows his first full-length album, Montevallo, which he dropped back in 2014. The 12-track project includes Sam‘s singles “Hard to Forget” (watch the music video here), “Sinning With You,” and his hit [...] 👓 View full article

